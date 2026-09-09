Will ask Greater Noida magistrate to explain notice to student over Jantar Mantar protest: SC

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant questioned how the executive magistrate could issue such a notice when the top court has earlier directed that no penal action would be taken against students.

A lawyer mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench led by CJI Kant, asserting that "experiment" was being done on students, and that the notice, which was also revoked subsequently, was contrary to the top court's order.

"You are absolutely right. There is no question of taking action against our youth.. We have passed a clear order," the CJI stated.

"We are surprised how can the magistrate issue a notice when we have already annulled.. No penal action against any student. It was a clear-cut order," added the CJI.