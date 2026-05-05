Will appoint senior counsel to represent Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise case: Delhi HC

The former Delhi chief minister and MLAs boycotted the hearing before Justice Sharma after the judge refused to recuse herself on their applications alleging conflict of interest and apprehension of bias.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma deferred the hearing on the CBI's petition challenging the trial court decision till May 8, observing that it would be appropriate to proceed with the matter once someone is appointed to represent them.

"I will appoint an amicus. I will appoint somebody. I will appoint three seniors in this case," Justice Sharma said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, asked if the court was making the appointment for Kejriwal and others who were unrepresented in the proceedings, the judge replied in the affirmative.