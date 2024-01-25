Will always fight against this govt: NCP's Rohit Pawar after being questioned by ED

MUMBAI: Nationalist Communist Party (NCP) leader Rohit Pawar on Wednesday attacked the Central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that the NCP will always fight against the government.

He further said that he is the son of Sharad Pawar and under his leadership, his party will emerge stronger.

The statement came after the NCP leader faced a day-long questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

"We always fight against this government and agencies. I have submitted all necessary documents to ED and I have been summoned on 1st Feb by them. I will go again," said Pawar while speaking to the reporters.

"Political leaders like Sanjay Shirsat and others questioning on me and I want to tell them that they are speaking lies and making false allegations on me and my party, if you do not stop then we will take action against you legally and constitutionally", he added.

"Some leaders think that I'm a child in this politics but I want to tell them our father is Sharad Pawar and under his leadership, we will fight against you in elections and I'm not a child we will come back stronger," he said while slamming Eknath Shinde government.

Meanwhile, the NCP workers held celebrations outside the ED office in Mumbai after the conclusion of the questioning by the central agency.

The Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case relates to the alleged fraudulent disbursal of loans amounting to 25,000 crores.

The case triggered the filing of a PIL Petition in the Bombay High Court by four persons.

The PIL shed light on the alleged modus operandi of the fraud. In the petition, it was alleged that some sugar mills defaulted on the loans, which were given without due diligence.

Those sugar mills were attached by the MSC banks and auctioned to various office bearers of the bank and politicians.

Acting on the PIL the Bombay High Court ordered the registration of a case.

The Economic Offences Wing(EOW), which is under the Maharashtra government, investigated the case.

When EOW filed a closure report in 2020 in the Bombay Session Court, ED filed an intervention petition against the closure report and started an investigation.