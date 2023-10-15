"Will accept whoever the party decides...": BJP leader Satish Punia on CM face in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Satish Poonia said that the main focus of the party is to win the upcoming Rajasthan polls and whoever is chosen as the chief minister will be accepted by everyone.

Satish Poonia told ANI "Fielding MPs in the elections is a part of the party's strategy. This is our right, what we decide in the party. Congress should think more carefully of their own. Because among all the states, especially in Rajasthan, Congress is on the back foot. They have run the government through 'Jugaad' but today there is public anger against their sitting MLAs, which is a big problem for the Congress. They do not have qualified people and are facing problems in selection also. People know that BJP is coming with the majority."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that this time tickets to the candidates for the upcoming state elections will be given only on the basis of feedback from the people received by the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC).

Further speaking on PM Modi's stature in Rajasthan, Punia said that Modi is now a trusted name. "Now Modi ji's name is being celebrated all over the world. He loves Rajasthan and the people here love him because Modi is now a trusted name.The Chief Minister is worried about Modi ji's personality. Despite the negligence of Congress, the people of Rajasthan got the benefit of many schemes like Jandhan and Ujjwala," Satish Punia said.

He also emphasized that after winning the election, whoever the party decides will be accepted by everyone.

"When PM said that our face will be Lotus (Kamal) in Rajasthan then all the talks come to an end. Our first effort is that Congress loses and BJP wins.Everyone will prepare for this. It has been decided within the party that we have to hold a collective election and after the victory, we will accept whoever the party decides," he added.

The Rajasthan Assembly consists of 200 seats that will be contested on November 25, 2023. Congress secured a victory in the last elections in 2018 with 101 seats. The Congress is yet to release its list of candidates in the state while the BJP has released its first list fielding as many as 7 MPs in the assembly polls in Rajasthan.

The Congress will begin its election campaign for the upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan on October 16 with "Kaam Kiya Dil se, Congress Sarkar Phir se" as its slogan, state party president Govind Singh Dotasra said on Sunday.