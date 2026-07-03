Wife's 'thousand husbands' barb 'grave provocation' that led to her killing: HC cuts man's life term

In its verdict delivered on June 18, a division bench of Justices Vivek Agarwal and Avanindra Kumar Singh noted that the remark made by the woman was an indirect/oblique reference to the worthlessness of the husband, which signified that he has no value as a human being or a husband.

According to the prosecution, Shiva Kahar, a resident of Chaurai block in Chhindwara, murdered his wife Kiran on September 18, 2021, when she was seven months pregnant.

Kahar struck her on the head with a stone, resulting in her death. After the incident, he himself called his father-in-law and informed the police station about his wife's murder, following which he was arrested, the prosecution said.