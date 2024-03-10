Why Viksit Bharat Ambassador campaign is an extension of ‘Modi ki guarantee’

NEW DELHI: Viksit Bharat Ambassador campaign, started at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caught the imagination of countrymen and is fast emerging as a mass movement with youth and elderly, all raring to be part of this dream project.

The Viksit Bharat 2047 project promises to catapult the nation on an unprecedented growth path and help realise the vision of developed India by 2047, when the nation observes its centenary celebrations of Independence.

The Abhiyaan’s roaring success is apparent from the unprecedented participation of citizens. Hundreds of them are coming forward to register themselves as Viksit Bharat Ambassadors while umpteen others are lending support. Youths form the backbone of the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors campaign as they have taken a lead role in taking forward PM Modi’s clarion call to turn this into a mass movement.

NaMo App is also playing a pivotal role in taking forward this initiative as many people are registering themselves as ‘Viksit Bharat Ambassadors’ on daily basis. PM Modi, not long ago made a clarion call to the citizens to come forward and become an active player of change that the nation is witnessing and will witness over the next few years. Hundreds of youths have come forward to register themselves as ‘Ambassadors of change’.

Viksit Bharat Ambassador movement aims to encourage citizens to take responsibility and become a partner in India's development. Viksit Bharat Ambassador (VBA) meet-ups and events are being organized in various parts of the country to achieve this goal. These meet-ups are being held with an aim to gather support and motivate people to join the movement for realizing the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal.

Recently, the VBA meet-ups program was held in Bengaluru where leaders, businessmen and start-up founders came together to exchange ideas and explore ways for revving up growth in respective sectors. Grammy Winner Ricky Kej, who also participated in the Bengaluru event, said India’s decade has dawned and it was time for the country to take centre-stage in global affairs.

Under the Viksit Bharat Abhiyaan, many inspiring initiatives have been launched which seek to intertwine the rural and urban populace and thus paving the way for Atmanirbhar blocks, eventually leading to Incredible and self-reliant Bharat.

Through the Viksit Bharat Ambassador meetups and events, individuals are engaging in constructive discussions, exchanging ideas and exploring practical strategies to help them contribute to the noble cause.

The 100-day challenge campaigns have been designed to encourage and involve maximum participation. Selfies with beneficiaries, selfies with farmers and selfies with first-time voters are some of the innovative campaigns to garner the attention and participation of Ambassadors.

Today, India has emerged as a global force to reckon with. In the last ten years, the ‘stagnant’ economy has given way to a fast-paced one while other growth parameters lunged to new heights. The Plethora of public welfare schemes made the world acknowledge and applaud India’s gigantic transformation while the country under the incumbent government negotiated with the world on its own terms.

From the Israel-Palestine war to the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict to India purchasing cheap Russian oil, India took its own stand keeping its own interests at the top. Operations like Vaccine Maitri and multiple evacuation missions from war-torn countries brought a paradigm change in the way, the world saw India.

Notably, the focus and moto behind Viksit Bharat campaign is not developed India alone but also to nurture a set of Indians, who take a leadership role in solving global affairs while taking pride in their ‘Indian-ness’ and also the age-old civilisational customs and values. This transformative change will make India a ‘Vishwaguru’ in the true sense.