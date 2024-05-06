"Why such mountains of notes are recovered from those close to Congress' first family": PM Modi

EAST GODAVARI: After the Enforcement Directorate recovered a huge cash haul in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked Congress and asked "Why such mountains of notes are recovered from those who are close to the first family of Congress?"

Addressing a public meeting here today, PM Modi said that the Congress people had converted their servant's house into a warehouse of black money.

"When Congress was at the Centre, India was discussed for scams. These Congress and INDI Alliance people are angry and keep shouting 'ED, ED' every day. In Jharkhand, ED has dug out mountains of currency notes from the servant of the personal secretary of a Congress minister. Congress made their servant's house a godown of their black money. This is not the first time, earlier, from a Congress MP, an even bigger mountain of notes was recovered. Why such mountains of notes are recovered from those who are close to the first family of Congress?" he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that he is taking legal advice so that those people, whose money was looted, that money can be returned to them.

"Modi is not worried about the abuses but the poor. I am taking legal advice on how to return the money to those who have been robbed. Modi government has already returned Rs 17,000 crore to its rightful owners. No poor's rights will be violated; this is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi added.

Further, attacking the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister said that the people of the state have fully rejected the YSR Congress.

"YSR Congress got 5 years in Andhra Pradesh, but they wasted this time. Once this state was at the top of development but then the YSR Congress derailed it. Instead of working for the people, this government drowned the state in huge debt. when it was Chandrababu Naidu's govt, this state was on top of development but YSR Congress' government brought development down," he said.

He also emphasized that when the country is moving forward rapidly, it is important for Andhra Pradesh to move forward at the same pace.

"But we can't keep that expectation from the current state government. There is zero work happening here in the name of development and corruption is 100 per cent. Here central government's projects were delayed and people's interests were derailed. when NDA forms government in the state and Centre all the delayed works will be completed," he said.

"Be it a country or a state, today there is only one guarantee of development and that is NDA," he added.

PM Modi also highlighted that today India is developing at a fast pace following the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform.

"Your one right vote has turned problems into possibilities. Today the whole world is positive about India. In such a situation, your people also have to stay away from the negativity of Congress and YSR and join with BJP-NDA. For NDA, Viksit Andhra Pradesh is a part of Viksit Bharat. Today work is going on at a fast pace on the Amravati-Vijayawada road project. The road is being built from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad. Work is going on Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor," he said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated that the BJP has fulfilled 500-year-old dream of the Ram temple but Congress, immersed in appeasement, boycotted the Ram temple in Ayodhya.