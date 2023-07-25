Why so much negativity on INDIA: Priyanka to PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned him about "so much negativity" over INDIA, and said the country wanted to hear from him on the Manipur violence.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Prime Minister, why so much negativity? The spirit of the Constitution is at the core of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)."

"Employment to the youth of the country, relief from inflation to the public, prosperity of every section, welfare of farmers-labourers, security and help to women, unity, love and peace in the country is a positive agenda," the Congress leader said.

Slamming the government she said, "Due to politics, you have adopted a negative and derogatory attitude towards INDIA. Repeatedly associating negative connotations with the name of the country is not fair to the dignity of your position. The people of the country do not want negative, but positive politics. The country wants to hear from you on Manipur in Parliament. The country wants answers on inflation and unemployment."

Her comments came after the Prime Minister during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday said the East India Company and the Indian National Congress were created by the British.

Speaking to the media after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that while addressing the MPs in the Parliamentary Party meeting, the Prime Minister said that the name INDIA has a strange coincidence.

"Prime Minister Modi said that the East India Company and the Indian National Congress were created by the British," he said, adding, "The Prime Minister said the Indian Mujahideen was founded by the terrorists and organisation like the Popular Front of India also has INDIA."

The Prime Minister in the meeting said that he has not seen such "directionless" Opposition till date, the senior BJP leader quoted Modi as saying, in an apparent reference to Opposition's 'INDIA'.