Why should everything be painted in BJP color?: Mamata Banerjee

WEST BENGAL: Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday attacked the Union government claiming that the central government has asked for all housing projects to be painted in the saffron colour. "They say all of these projects need to be painted saffron. We respect saffron because it is worn by saints. But why should everything be painted in BJP colour?" Mamata Banerjee said speaking at a public distribution program in South 24 Parganas.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a saffron flag with their electoral symbol, lotus, printed on it. The Chief Minister also objected to attaching the BJP's logo (lotus symbol) to every central government-assisted project in the state, even if their contribution to the project is marginal.

"Even if they give one rupee for a project they say we need to attach BJP logo to it. I can give the central government's logo, state government's logo but not that of any political party. How long will they continue with their lies and rumours?" Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata said that the money that is due from the central government is the state's share of money for whatever amount the collect as taxes from West Bengal.

"This is not central money. This is the share that they have to pay for whatever money they reap from Bengal. This is our state's money," the Chief Minister said.

Mamata said that it is unjustified that they are collecting money from the state but not giving poor people their share.

"You are taking our money and not giving our share to our people. How can this work? Are they not ashamed of not paying poor people for their 100-days-work (MGNREGA), for constructing houses, roads?" the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that her government has constructed houses for 50 lakh people and will construct houses for those who have demanded whenever they get their dues from the centre.

"We have constructed houses for 50 lakh people. The centre owes us Rs 29000 crore for the housing scheme. They come to fetch votes and create religious divide during elections. And after that, they don't give money to Bengal. This is why we are not able to construct houses for several applicants despite their demands. Whenever we get money, we will construct these houses. You can trust us," Mamata said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said that she has fulfilled all her electoral promises before the election.

"Before the election, I had promised Laxmir Bhandar, Smart Cards, Rs 10,000 for farmers, free ration. We have fulfilled all our promises," she said.

Mamata said that despite the central government sending 76 teams to the state over two years, they are not releasing funds for the state.

"A total of 76 teams were sent to Bengal by the central government in the last two years. Even then, they are not releasing funds," the Chief Minister said. "Recently, I held a meeting with the Prime Minister. He said that their officers would hold a discussion with ours and sort it out," she added.