Why should BCCI, state bodies be not governed by National Sports Governance Act, asks SC

In September 2022, the top court had allowed modification of the BCCI's constitution and said that an office bearer can have continuous tenure of 12 years which includes six years in state association and six years in BCCI before the cooling-off period of three years triggers.

It had said that an office bearer can serve on a particular post for two consecutive terms, both at the BCCI and the state association level, after which he would have to serve three years cooling-off period.

The constitution of the BCCI, which was earlier approved by the top court, stipulated a mandatory three-year cooling-off period for anyone who had served two consecutive terms of three years each in the state cricket association or the BCCI.