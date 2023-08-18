Why remission to select Bilkis Bano convicts: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, while hearing petitions opposing the premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case, questioned the Gujarat government and the Centre over the selective application of a remission policy for the convicts serving jail terms in Gujarat.

A bench headed by Justice B V Nagarthana raised a series of questions while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the decision of the Gujarat government to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case.

The bench also referred the case for further hearing on August 24 at 2 pm.

