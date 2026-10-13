Why preliminary enquiry on ED report in CMRL 'bribery' case: Kerala HC to govt

Vijayan, Veena and Riyas, in their appeals, have claimed that they were not heard by the single judge before issuing the October 9 direction to lodge the FIR.

During the over two-hour-long hearing, the bench asked the appellants why they had not challenged the FIR since it had already been registered.

It also asked whether an accused or proposed accused be always heard before registering an FIR against them in a criminal matter.

The lawyers for the appellants contended that they ought to have been heard as the court was hearing a writ petition and its orders would affect them.

''It was not a case of a police officer registering an FIR in the routine course," the lawyers for the appellants said.

They also said that once the High Court has ordered lodging of an FIR, the appellants cannot challenge it in the court.