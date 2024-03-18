"Why is BJP in such a hurry?": AAP's Durgesh Pathak on ED summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was issued a ninth summon in the Delhi Excise Policy case , AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak asked, "Why is the BJP in such a hurry? They should wait for the court's decision."

"The BJP does not want to contest elections face-to-face. They want to contest elections through ED and CBI. When they (BJP) see that an opposition party is getting stronger, they send ED against it. Arvind Kejriwal has been calling them illegal since day 1. If ED has moved to court then let the court decide," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak added, "Kejriwal had said he will come to the court on March 16. He came and the court granted him bail."

In addition to the summons issued to Kejriwal in the Excise Police case, the probe agency had also issued a summons under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Delhi Jal Board case for the Delhi CM to appear on Monday. Kejriwal has since decided not to appear before the agency in this case.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, the AAP MLA said that BJP leaders should tell what work they have done for the people of Delhi.

"Don't go by their (BJP leaders) statements. They are sitting idle and keep giving statements. Virendra Sachdeva and Manjinder Sirsa should tell what work they have done for the people of Delhi. They are just indulged in politics. The BJP leaders created fear among the opposition, threaten them, send them summons, send them to jail, this is what they are doing," he further said.

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday issued two fresh summons to Kejriwal in connection to two different cases -- a liquor policy case and a case linked to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

In February this year, the ED arrested a retired chief engineer, Jagdish Kumar Arora, and a contractor, Anil Kumar Aggarwal, in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the tendering process of the DJB.

ED is investigating two separate matters of irregularities in the tendering process of the DJB, and its criminal case stems from an FIR of the CBI and the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government.