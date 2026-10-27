Why entire system working to help pharmaceutical manufacturers, asks SC

The Centre told the apex court that the government policy "is that the entire ecosystem is not to be controlled".

"Why is the entire system working to help these people (manufacturers)," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked during the hearing.

It observed that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) seems to be a "totally defunct" body.

The bench was hearing two petitions, which flagged the issue of pricing of medicines in the country.

Referring to the massive difference between the MRP and the price to the retailer, the bench said, "The government is allowing this to happen. It is under the government's own eyes that it is happening."

"Should it be allowed to run amok?" the bench asked.