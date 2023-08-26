"Why did he do a roadshow...": Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar on PM Modi's visit to ISRO

MUMBAI: Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of the opposition in Maharashtra & Congress leader, on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to meet ISRO scientists after concluding his BRICS summit.

“Prime Minster went to meet scientists, it’s a good thing, we are proud of scientists. The Prime Minister of the country should meet scientists, but why did he do a roadshow? It would have been a matter of pride if this road show had been done with the scientists, who made this mission successful with their lots of hard work,” Vijay Wadettiwar told ANI.

“Prime Minister's roadshow was politically motivated,” the Congress leader alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the ISRO scientists in Bengaluru and announced that August 23 will be celebrated as National Space Day to mark Chandrayaan-3's landing on the Moon.

PM Modi also announced that the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface would from now onwards be known as the ‘Shivshakti’ point while the Chandrayaan-2 Lunar landing point will be called the ‘Tiranga’ point.

“This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final...," PM Modi said.

He met the team of scientists involved in the country's third lunar mission and was pictured giving a hug to ISRO chief S Somanath.

Prime Minister Modi also had a special word of praise for the women scientists involved in the project.

"Women scientists played a key role in Chandrayaan 3..this 'Shivkshakti' point will inspire the upcoming generations to use science for the welfare of people. The welfare of people is our supreme commitment.." said the Prime Minister.

Locals, holding up posters and the tricolour had lined the streets outside the airport to welcome PM Modi.

Upon landing at the HAL airport in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister waved at the cheering locals and raised the slogan "Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan (Glory to Science, Glory to Research)".