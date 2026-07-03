Citizens not slaves of govt, can't be externed merely for taking part in protests against it: Bombay HC

A single bench of Madhav Jamdar also remarked in a lighter vein that with the ongoing "horse trading" in Maharashtra politics, the petitioner can consider switching parties to get all the FIRs registered against him closed.

Petitioner Saeed Ahmad Abdul Wahid Chaudhary had moved the HC challenging the externment order passed against him after he was booked through a bunch of FIRs for staging protests and agitations and raising slogans against the Government of India, the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While quashing the externment order, the HC noted that it affected Chaudhary's fundamental rights, freedom of speech and expression and also his right to live with dignity.