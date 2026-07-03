Why can’t citizens protest against government actions and decisions, asks Bombay HC, quashes externment order

A single bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar in an order passed on Thursday said the externment of Saeed Ahmad Abdul Wahid Chaudhary only for opposing certain decisions of the Government of India affects his fundamental rights, freedom of speech and expression and also his right to live with dignity.

After perusing the FIRs registered against Chaudhary, based on which the externment order was passed, the court noted that he had raised slogans against the BJP government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.