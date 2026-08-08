Why always Air India: Misinformation takes flight as airline meets turbulence

A recent incident in which 17 passengers were injured due to turbulence on an Air India flight from Phuket has spawned a litany of complaints on social media -- some ludicrous, others fanciful and downright laughable. But all based on the ill-informed belief that Air India is to blame for the injuries.

As videos of the aftermath emerged online, social media users were quick to find fault with the hapless airline, which has been the butt of criticism for several incidents in the past couple of years, including the fatal crash in Ahmedabad last year.

While some demanded Air India's boycott or deemed it worse than roadways buses, others questioned the airline, its pilots, and even called its management "profit hungry corporate leeches".

One user on X said Air India should be held accountable.