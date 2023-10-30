Who are these people who want to create chaos here from outside: Anurag on Kerala blasts

BILASPUR: Questioning Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi's "silence" over Kerala's serial blasts, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Who are these people who want to create chaos here from outside." "I condemn the bomb blast incident in Kerala...," Thakur told reporters in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur on late Sunday evening.

"The silence of Rahul Gandhi who is an MP (Wayanad) from the state, clearly shows that Congress is silently supporting them...After all, who are these people who want to create chaos here from outside?... Congress and the Communist Party are silently supporting them (people behind the blasts) and are not taking action against them...," he added.

On Sunday evening, Rahul Gandhi in a post on X condemned the incident and termed it "deeply disturbing". He also expressed condolences to the bereaved family and said, "I hope for a quick recovery for those injured". "There is no place for hatred and violence in a civilised society. The govt must conduct a thorough probe and bring the guilty to justice," Rahul added.

A series of blasts at a prayer meeting in Kerala's Kalamassery on Sunday morning killed at least two people and left several injured, with six remaining in critical condition. The blasts in Kerala led to heightened security in crowded places in the national capital.

The hospitals in Kochi were crowded with distressed and appalled family members as several injured people were undergoing treatment. Laxman Prabhu, a family member of two victims, said, "My mother is admitted to the hospital, she came yesterday (to the convention centre) for the prayer. She already has some other issues and now she has burn injuries on her legs, hands, mouth and back. My sister has also got burn injuries on both legs." Multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi district at around 9:00 a.m.

A man identified as Dominic Martin, meanwhile, surrendered himself at the Kodakara police station in Thrissur, claiming responsibility for a series of blasts that also left several injured. The police, however, said that they are yet to verify Martin's claims. "One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it.

We are looking into all aspects of this case...The blast took place in the central part of the hall," Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar said on the blast at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery. According to the police, preliminary investigation suggests that IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) were used to trigger the blasts.

Following the incidents, Chief Minister Vijayan announced a 20-member probe team to investigate the matter."What happened in Kalamassery is very unfortunate. Currently, 41 people are hospitalised, 27 people admitted to Ernakulam Medical College...4 people discharged. 2 people have died, and 5 are critical. A special team led by ADGP Law and Order will be investigating this incident. 20 members will be in the investigating team," he said. The CM has also called an all-party meeting for Monday. Kerala Police on Sunday issued a warning against propagating fake news through social media platforms regarding the incident.

"Action will be taken against those spreading fake news," Kerala Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb said in a statement. He said that the police have intensified round-the-clock surveillance on social media to detect accounts spreading such fake messages. Following the blasts, state ministers K Rajan, VN Vasavan, Antony Raju, Mayor M Anilkumar and others visited Medical College in Kalamasery and met the injured in the blast at Zamra Convention Centre on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Kerala Minister P Rajeev appealed to the people to refrain from fake social media campaigns. "Police are conducting the investigation...we can only reach some conclusions after a thorough investigation. Efforts are underway to save the lives of all the injured. CM Pinarayi Vijayan has called an all-party meeting tomorrow...everyone must refrain from fake social media campaigns...Kerala always faces such situations with unity..." the minister said.