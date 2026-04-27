Where is question of offence when there is consensual relationship? SC asks

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that the woman lived together with the man and also had a child from him.

"Where is the question of offence when there is a consensual relationship? They were living together and she also had a child from him and then there is no marriage and now, she says sexual assault? For 15 years they lived together," Justice Nagarathna remarked.

The woman's counsel told the court that she had lost her husband earlier and was introduced to the accused by her brother-in-law.