Addressing the FICCI annual general meeting here, Modi said the government had taken several steps to improve the business environment, including reducing the basic corporate tax rate from 30 per cent in 2014 to 22 per cent, simplifying tax return and refund processes and lowering GST rates on several products.

"I know you won't applaud. I know that very well, because your appetite is so enormous that no matter how much you are given, it is never enough," he told industry leaders. "I have given income tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh. But have you increased the salaries of your employees? Have you increased the number of employees? No! It is always: 'Modi ji, you do it; we will see what happens.' This is how things will continue."

He also cited the income-tax exemption for annual incomes of up to Rs 12 lakh, saying the relief had boosted people's purchasing power and should translate into greater demand and business expansion.

"How much ever you give, their appetite is never satisfied," Modi said in a pointed remark to industry leaders, adding that businesses needed to do more for their employees rather than expect the government to shoulder the responsibility for growth.

He said a country could progress only by respecting its farmers, small entrepreneurs, industries, wealth creators and taxpayers, and not by criticising them.

"No country can progress unless it respects its farmers, small entrepreneurs, industries, wealth creators and taxpayers. A country cannot move forward by abusing them morning and evening," he said.

Modi recalled a gathering of income tax department in Gujarat way back in 2001-02. He had become Chief Minister of Gujarat then. "I did not understand much at the time; I had little knowledge and no experience either. But I delivered a speech there. This must have been around 2001-02, perhaps 25 years ago. All the senior officials of the Income Tax Department were present. I asked them: 'When will you stop treating everyone as a thief? What kind of approach is this? You, too, work for the country. Are we the only ones who have taken it upon ourselves to serve the nation? You also do your bit, and every citizen does their bit. Everyone deserves respect.'"