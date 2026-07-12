When Manmohan Singh told then-CEC Quraishi -'I will commit suicide'

He further states that Khurshid was visibly upset, and soon, voices in the Congress suggested the Commission had become "arrogant or arbitrary".

"Criticism never bothers me; innuendo that chips away at institutional credibility does. This loose talk was not acceptable," Quraishi says in the book.

Quraishi recalls that around that time, he hosted his annual Eid open house and among the guests was Harish Khare, the then Press Secretary of the PM.

"In passing, I mentioned my grievance. Harish asked, 'Should I tell the Prime Minister?' I said, 'Yes. That is exactly why I'm telling you'.