When law enforcers turn extortionists, citizen looks with suspicion: SC

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran set aside the order passed by the Bombay High Court while terming it 'cryptic'.

"When law enforcers turn extortionists, the citizen looks askance and is left in a dilemma. To confront, is to invite instant retaliation and the option is only to succumb meekly to the uniformed authority, even when there is patent abuse," the bench said.

In this case, the complainant was travelling with his daughter from Mumbai in the Hapa Duronto Express. They, along with his brother-in-law who came to see him off, were detained by police personnel of the sabotage-detection detail at the railway station.