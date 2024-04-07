"When Kerala develops, only then India develops" says JP Nadda

KOZHIKODE: Emphasiing the pivotal role of Kerala's development in the overall progress of India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has said that when "Kerala develops, only then India develops."

"On one side, Prime Minister Modi is taking the country forward. When Kerala develops, only then India develops. So we have to participate in the process of development and support the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, who is taking the country forward," Nadda during a roadshow in Kozhikode on Saturday.

He highlighted the transformative impact of Modi's governance, stating, "I would also like to share with you that in Prime Minister Modi's 10 years of rule, India has gone from the 11th economic power to the 5th economic power."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, JP Nadda took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha in Delhi.

Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, administered the oath to Nadda as an elected member of Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in Parliament House.

Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on April 26.

During the 2019 general elections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 of the 20 seats. Of these, 15 seats were taken by the Congress, while the rest were won by other UDF members.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.