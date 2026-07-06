WhatsApp gets more time to reply to username notice, assures no India rollout till talks end

It directed the platform to pause the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government".

Sources said WhatsApp has been given three more days to submit its reply to the IT Ministry. The original deadline for submission was Friday.

According to sources, the platform has also assured the government that it will not roll out the feature till the discussions are complete.

A team from Meta met officials in the IT Ministry last Friday, following the notice summoning them.

In the notice, the Centre had asked Meta to explain why action shouldn't be initiated under the IT Act and rules over WhatsApp's new feature that may increase cybercrimes.

The government also reminded Meta that WhatsApp, as a significant social media intermediary, is bound by due diligence obligations under the IT Act and rules.

An email sent to WhatsApp did not elicit an immediate reply.

A WhatsApp spokesperson, last week, said that the ability to use a username is not yet live and will roll out slowly later this year.