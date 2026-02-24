What happens to terms Keralite, Keralan: Tharoor's witty take on Keralam replacing Kerala

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal for altering the name of Kerala to Keralam.

After approval of the Union Cabinet, the president of India will refer a Bill, namely the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 to the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala for expressing its views under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India.

After receipt of the views of the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala, the government of India will take further action and the recommendation of the president will be obtained for the introduction of the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 for alteration of Kerala as Keralam in Parliament.