Western wall is remaining part of pre-existing Hindu temple: ASI report on Gyanvapi mosque

VARANASI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex revealed that a pre-existing structure appeared to have been destroyed in the 17th century, and "part of it was modified and reused," adding that based on scientific studies, it can be said that there "existed a large Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure."

The ASI also said the "western wall of the existing structure is the remaining part of a pre-existing Hindu temple".

"The Arabic-Persian inscription found inside a room mentions that the mosque was built in the 20th regnal year of Aurangzeb (1676-77 CE). Hence, the pre-existing structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century, during the reign of Aurangzeb, and part of it was modified and reused in the existing structure. Based on scientific studies/surveys carried out, the study of architectural remains, exposed features and artefacts, inscriptions, art and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure," the ASI said in its report.

"Based on the scientific studies and observations on the central chamber and main entrance of the pre-existing structure in the existing structure, western chamber and western wall, reuse of pillars and pilasters of pre-existing structure in the existing structure, inscriptions on the existing structure, Arabic and Persian inscription on the loose stone, sculptural remains in cellars, etc., it can be said that there existed a large Hindu temple, prior to the construction of the existing structure," the report further said.

The ASI survey was ordered by the district court after the Hindu petitioners claimed the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple.

"In compliance with the order of the District Court, Varanasi, dated July 21, 2023, affirmed by the High Court of Allahabad by order dated August 3, 2023, and the Supreme Court of India by order dated August 4, 2023, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) carried out a scientific investigation and survey in a 2150.5-square-meter area fenced with steel grills in and around the existing structure (excluding the areas sealed by the orders of the Supreme Court). All the objects which were noticed during the scientific investigation or survey in the complex were duly documented. These objects include inscriptions, sculptures, coins, architectural fragments, pottery, and objects of terracotta, stone, metal, and glass," the report said.

Referring to the central chamber and main entrance of the pre-existing structure, the ASI report asserted, "This temple had a big central chamber and at least one chamber to the north, south, east, and west, respectively. Remains of three chambers to the north, south and west still exist, but the remains of the chamber to the east and any further extension of it could not be ascertained physically, as the area is covered under a platform with stone flooring."

"Central chamber of the pre-existing structure forms the central hall of the existing structure. This structure with thick and strong walls, along with all architectural components and floral decorations, was used as the main hall of the mosque. Animal figures carved at the lower ends of the decorated arches of the pre-existing structure were mutilated, and the inner part of the dome was decorated with geometric designs. The main entrance to the central chamber of the temple was from the west, which was blocked by stone masonry. This entrance was decorated with carvings of animals and birds and an ornamental torana. This large, arched gateway had another smaller entrance. The figure carved on the lalatbimba of this small entrance has been chopped off. A small part of it is visible, as most of it is covered with bricks, stone, and mortar that were used to block the entrance. Remains of a bird figure carved on the doorsill appears to be of a cock," it added.

The report said, "On the other side of the blocked main entrance quibla was made. It is simple without any decoration as such and pilasters on either side are also damaged unevenly."

Highlighting the western chamber and western wall, the ASI report said, "The eastern half of the western chamber still exists, whereas the superstructure of the western half has been destroyed. This chamber was also connected with the north and south chambers through a corridor accessible from their north and south entrances, respectively. The remains of this corridor on the northwest side came to light on the removal of garbage and debris. The western wall of the existing structure is the remaining part of a pre-existing Hindu temple."

"This wall, made of stones and decorated with horizontal mouldings, is formed by the remaining parts of the western chamber, the western projections of the central chamber, and the western walls of the two chambers on its north and south.The central chamber attached to the wall still exists unchanged, whereas modifications have been made to both the side chambers. All these chambers had an opening in all the four directions. Decorated arched entrances of the central, north, and south chambers towards the west have been blocked. The arched openings of north and south halls were converted into steps leading to the roof. Steps made in the arched entrance of the north hall are still in use. Steps made in arched entrance of the south were blocked by stone masonry at some later date, however, one can still enter them from the roof. A large decorated entrance to the central chamber through the western chamber was blocked by stone masonry," it added.

Mentioning the pillar and pilaster, the ASI report said that for the enlargement of the mosque and constructing 'sahan', parts of the pre-existing temple including pillars and pilasters were reused with little modifications.

"The pillars and pilasters used in the existing structure were studied systematically and scientifically. For the enlargement of the mosque and constructing sahan, parts of the pre-existing temple including pillars and pilasters were reused with little modifications. A minute study of the pillars and pilasters in corridor suggests that they were originally part of the pre-existing Hindu temple. For their reuse in the existing structure, vyala figures carved on either side of lotus medallion were mutilated, and after removing the stone mass from the corners that space was decorated with floral design. This observation is supported by two similar pilasters still existing on the northern and southern wall of the western chamber in their original place," the report said.

The ASI further noted that during the present survey a total of 34 inscriptions were recorded and 32 estampages were taken.

"During the survey, a number of inscriptions were noticed on the existing and pre-existing structures. A total of 34 inscriptions were recorded during the present survey and 32 estampages were taken. These are, in fact, inscriptions on the stones of the pre-existing Hindu temples, which have been re-used during the construction/ repair of the existing structure. They include inscriptions in Devanagari, Grantha, Telugu, and Kannada scripts. Reuse of earlier inscriptions in the structure, suggest that the earlier structures were destroyed and their parts were reused in construction/repair of the existing structure. Three names of deities such as Janardhana, Rudra, and Umesvara are found in these inscriptions. Terms such as Maha-muktimandapa mentioned in three inscriptions is of great significance," it said.

Referring to the inscriptions on loose stone, the ASI in its survey report said, "ASI had in its custody record of an inscription engraved on a loose stone which recorded construction of the mosque in the 20th regnal year of Hadrat Alamgir i.e., Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. This inscription also recorded that in the year A.H. 1207 (1792-93 CE), the mosque was repaired with sahan, etc. The photograph of this stone inscription was recorded in ASI records in the year 1965-66. During the recent survey, this stone with inscription was recovered from a room in the mosque. However, the lines relating to construction of the mosque and its expansion have been scratched out." The ASI in its survey mentioned that pillars from earlier temples were reused while making cellars in the eastern part of the platform.

"A series of cellars were also constructed to the east to create additional space and a large platform in front of the mosque for accommodating large number of people for prayers. Pillars from earlier temples were reused while making cellars in eastern part of the platform. A pillar decorated with bells, niches for keeping lamps on all four sides, and bearing an inscription of Samvat 1669 is reused in cellar N2," it said.

"Sculptures of Hindu deities and carved architectural members were found buried under the dumped soil in cellar S2," it added.