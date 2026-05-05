West Bengal result: Split in minority votes cracks TMC bastions, fuels BJP surge in Muslim-majority districts

For over a decade, the TMC’s dominance in districts such as Murshidabad, Malda and Uttar Dinajpur rested on a near-complete consolidation of Muslim votes, a bloc that accounts for 50 per cent or more of the population in large parts of this belt.

That group, forged in the aftermath of the Left Front’s decline in 2011 and reinforced during the polarised 2021 election, appears to have splintered this time with far-reaching consequences.