West Bengal polls final phase: BJP eyes breach of TMC’s south Bengal fortress amid SIR shadow

If the first phase on April 23 tested whether the BJP could retain its traditional edge in north Bengal and adjoining districts, the final round shifts the battle decisively to the TMC’s home turf - Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman.

The stakes are blunt. Of the 142 seats going to polls, the TMC had won 123 in 2021, the BJP just 18 and the ISF one.

Despite the BJP’s aggressive push five years ago, Mamata Banerjee’s party swept south Bengal and retained control of the state with ease.

The verdict reinforced a familiar axiom: without breaking south Bengal, there is no road to Nabanna.