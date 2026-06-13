West Bengal: Police search Abhishek's Kolkata residence for over 4 hours

According to the police, officers repeatedly knocked on the doors of Banerjee's Kalighat residence but received no response.

The TMC alleged that the police personnel broke open a lock and entered the premises to carry out the search operation.

Coming out of the house later, Abhishek Banerjee alleged that police personnel had forcibly entered the residence after breaking open a lock and searched the entire premises.

"They broke the lock and searched the entire house," he told reporters.