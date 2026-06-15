West Bengal likely to unveil new industry policy with seamless land acquisition plans in June 22 budget

Addressing a programme at Nandigram in Paschim Medinipur district on Monday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the proposed policy would form a key part of the government's efforts to spur industrialisation and create employment opportunities across the state.

The budget would contain several "pro-people" decisions aimed at boosting employment, accelerating industrialisation and strengthening social welfare delivery, he said.

"Our industry policy is coming. We will introduce a new land acquisition plan, a single-window system and incentives for industries," Adhikari said at the inauguration of Jan Kalyan Shivir.