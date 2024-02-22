West Bengal DGP assures action against all accused of Sandeshkhali violence

KOLKATA: After visiting Sandeshkhali, West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar returned to Kolkata and said that action would be taken against all accused who took the law into their hands. West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar arrived in Sandeshkhali to take stock of the situation on Wednesday.

"Action will be taken against all those who took law in their hands. The allegations of locals are being heard and looked into. Everyone should cooperate with the police and Administration. Action will be taken against anyone who broke the law," said West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar. National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Vice Chairman Ananta Nayak is also visiting Sandeshkhali.

Ahead of visiting Sqandeshkahli, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Vice Chairman said, "The Commission received a complaint from Sandeshkhali. We are going there in the same context. It is a rule of the Commission that we ask for a report from the DGP and the Chief Secretary. We have given them a three-day time. We are going to see the ground reality on the basis of the complaint. We are going to meet the complainant..."

The Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

Earlier, on Wednesday, after the division bench of the Calcutta High Court allowed West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that he is waiting for the day that Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shahjahan is arrested.

"Today the newspapers reported certain very proactive comments, observations made by the Honourable High Court. I perfectly go by what the Honourable High Court said. I have already made it clear that this criminal has to be arrested. I am waiting for the day when he is arrested," the Governor said while responding to a reporter about Sheikh Shahjahan, who is still on the run.

Responding to the letter shot off by the Governor's office to the Chief Minister on the Sandeshkhali turmoil, Bose said, "...I have received two communications in this regard...We are in touch with each other. I hope we will be able to find a solution to the issue."

On reports of alleged police inactivity at Sandeshkhali, Bose said, "I should not demoralise my investigating officers. If they start the investigation in the right way, let me see, what is the result of the investigation. The culprit has to be arrested. There is no compromise on that."