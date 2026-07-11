West Bengal CM hands over job letter, Rs 25 lakh cheque to kin of man lynched after girl's rape, murder

He met the girl's parents at their house and later spoke to the family members of Indrajit Mondal, who was lynched.

The chief minister handed over an appointment letter for the post of civic volunteer to Mondal's elder brother and a Rs 25 lakh cheque to his parents, a senior official said.

Adhikari had earlier said that Mondal was innocent and those involved in his lynching would be charged for murder. Five people have so far been arrested in connection with the case.