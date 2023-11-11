Begin typing your search...

West Bengal Advocate-General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee resigns

Mookherjee is currently abroad, the official added.

ByPTIPTI|11 Nov 2023 4:02 AM GMT
West Bengal Advocate-General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee resigns
Representative image (Pixabay)

KOLKATA: West Bengal Advocate-General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee mailed his resignation to Governor C V Ananda Bose, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Mookherjee is currently abroad, the official added.

"We received a mail from Mookherjee on Friday in which he tendered his resignation," the official said.

Mookherjee was appointed as the AG after Kishore Datta resigned from the post in September 2021.

He is the son of Satyabrata Mookherjee, who was a BJP minister in former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet.

PTI

