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West Asia war: Centre bars LPG refills for PNG users amid gas shortage fears

Officials believe the move will help reduce demand and ensure availability for households that rely solely on LPG cylinders for cooking.
LPG cylinder
LPG cylinder(Photo: PTI)
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CHENNAI: The Union government has barred households with Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections from refilling domestic LPG cylinders, citing the need to manage supplies amid fears of a global gas shortage triggered by escalating tensions in West Asia, said a Maalaimalar report.

According to the new directive, consumers who already have PNG connections will no longer be allowed to book LPG cylinders. They have also been asked to surrender their LPG connections, as part of efforts to rationalise domestic cooking gas distribution.

Officials believe the move will help reduce demand and ensure availability for households that rely solely on LPG cylinders for cooking.

The Centre has also extended the waiting period between LPG bookings from 20 days to 25 days in order to regulate supply and prevent shortages.

Why has the Centre restricted LPG for PNG consumers?

India currently supplies domestic cooking gas through two methods - LPG cylinders and piped natural gas connections. Households that already receive PNG through pipelines were previously allowed to keep LPG cylinders as well. However, the government now wants such consumers to depend solely on PNG so that LPG cylinders can be prioritised for households without pipeline access.

What is the impact of the West Asia war on gas supplies?

The restrictions come at a time when tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated in West Asia, raising concerns about disruptions in global oil and gas supply chains. The conflict has heightened fears of supply constraints, prompting governments worldwide to adopt precautionary measures to secure fuel availability.

How dependent is India on imported LPG?

India imports nearly 60 per cent of its LPG requirements. Of this, about 85 to 90 per cent comes from Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Most shipments reach India through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. However, the ongoing geopolitical tensions have reportedly disrupted shipping routes in the region, creating uncertainty over future fuel supplies.

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