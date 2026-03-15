West Asia war: Centre bars LPG refills for PNG users amid gas shortage fears

According to the new directive, consumers who already have PNG connections will no longer be allowed to book LPG cylinders. They have also been asked to surrender their LPG connections, as part of efforts to rationalise domestic cooking gas distribution.

Officials believe the move will help reduce demand and ensure availability for households that rely solely on LPG cylinders for cooking.

The Centre has also extended the waiting period between LPG bookings from 20 days to 25 days in order to regulate supply and prevent shortages.