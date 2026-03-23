West Asia situation 'worrisome', having adverse impact on economy, people: PM Modi in LS

He also said that cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz has been a challenge from the beginning of the war, yet the government is ensuring that gas and fuel supplies remain the least affected.

"We all know that India imports 60 per cent of its LPG needs. Due to uncertain supply, the government is prioritising domestic supply. LPG production in the country is also being increased,” he said.

The prime minister also said the conflict has created unexpected challenges, including economic, humanitarian and those related to national security.

“The countries affected by the conflict share extensive trade relations with India. The region fulfils a significant portion of our crude oil and gas requirements. It is also important because around 1 crore Indians live and work there," he said.

It is essential that a unanimous and united voice on this crisis reaches the world from Parliament, he said.