West Asia crisis: Iranian foreign minister dials EAM Jaishankar

The external affairs minister also held a phone conversation with Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It is understood that the conflict's impact on global energy supplies figured prominently in the talks.

"Received a call from Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran. Discussed the present situation," Jaishankar said on social media without elaborating.

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi said the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.