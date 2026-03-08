West Asia crisis: 52,000 Indians returned following partial opening of airspace

In a late night statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said more than 52,000 Indians have returned to the country following the partial opening of the airspace across the region.

It also urged all Indian nationals in the region to follow the guidelines of the local authorities and the advisories issued by the Indian missions.

The safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost priority to the government and it remains engaged with the governments across the region to work towards facilitating all those in need of assistance, the MEA said.

The security situation in West Asia remains precarious as the US and Israel continue their bombardment of Iranian targets while Tehran retaliates with strikes against Israeli positions and US military bases across the region.