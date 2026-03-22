West Asia conflict: PM Modi takes stock of fuel, power, fertiliser supply

Government sources said the focus of the meeting was on ensuring uninterrupted supply, stable logistics and efficient distribution across the country.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh (Defence), Amit Shah (Home), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Agriculture), S Jaishankar (External Affairs), Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance), J P Nadda (Health), Piyush Goyal (Commerce and Industry) and Ashwini Vaishnaw (Railways) were among those who attended the high-level meeting, sources said.