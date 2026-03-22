West Asia conflict: Modi calls ministerial meeting to review energy situation

The focus of the meeting is to ensure uninterrupted supply, stable logistics and efficient distribution across the country, and the government is taking proactive steps to this end, they said.

Continuous monitoring of global developments to protect consumer and industry interests is the key focus of the government, they said.

On March 12, Modi said that the war in West Asia has triggered a worldwide energy crisis, posing a critical test of national character that requires dealing with circumstances through peace, patience, and increased public awareness.