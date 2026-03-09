Wellbeing of Indian community in West Asia overriding priority: Government in Lok Sabha

Making a suo motu statement on the conflict in the Lower House, Jaishankar said national interest, including energy security and trade flows, will always be paramount for the government.

Speaking amid loud slogans by opposition MPs demanding a full-fledged discussion on the situation in West Asia, Jaishankar said developments in the region are a cause of deep concern to "all of us".

The minister, who had addressed the Rajya Sabha earlier in the morning, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to closely monitor emerging developments and the relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses.