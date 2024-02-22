Weather starts improving in J&K after rain & snow

SRINAGAR: After four days of rain and snow, weather started improving in J&K on Thursday as the clouds broke and the sun forced its rays through them.

The Meteorological (MeT) department has forecast improvement in weather from Thursday while adding that another spell of rain/snow is expected to occur between February 27 and 29.

People living in higher reaches have been advised to exercise caution as the danger of avalanches rolling down the mountain side is possible at these places.

Srinagar had minus 1, Gulmarg minus 10.4 and Pahalgam minus 8.6 as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 12.2 and Kargil minus 13.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 9.2, Katra 4.7, Batote and Bhaderwah both minus 1 and Banihal minus 3.2 as the minimum temperature.