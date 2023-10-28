We will get trust of people: Chhattisgarh Dy CM TS Singh Deo ahead of assembly polls

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo said "they will get the trust of the people" and "fight the elections" by keeping the work in front of everyone ahead of assembly polls in the State.

"We have to see and do our own work. They (BJP) will do the campaign for their party, while we will do it for our own party. All the work that we have done is in front of people. By keeping all our work in front of everyone, we will fight the elections. We are moving forward with the thought that we will get the trust of the people," he told ANI on Friday.

As per the sources, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Bhanupratapur on October 28. He will also address a rally on October 29 in Kawardha.

The Congress has fielded Shankar Dhruv from the Kanker (ST) seat which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, it has fielded Girish Devangan from Rajnandgaon and Savitri Mandavi from the reserved constituency of Bhanupratappur(ST). The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7.

After the first phase of polling on November 7, the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3. Elections in Chhattisgarh will be contested on 90 assembly seats and both the major contenders in the State, BJP and Congress, have released their final list of all 90 candidates in the state.

The ruling party in the State, Congress, has fielded leaders like Ambica Singh Deo from Baikunthpur, Chaturi Nand from Saraipali, Ambina Markam from Sihawa, and Omkar Sahu from Dhamtari. Also, Congress fielded Mahant Ram Sundar Das from Raipur South City Assembly seat against BJP stalwart Brijmohan Agrawal.

On the other hand, BJP's first list of 21 candidates included Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel, who has been fielded against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Patan in Durg district.

The party's final list had four candidates including Sushant Shukla from Beltara, Dhaniram Dhivar from Kasdol, and Dipesh Sahu from Bemetara.

In the last assembly polls in 2018, the Congress recorded a landslide mandate, winning 68 seats of the 90 seats while the BJP finished a distant second at just 15 seats.