We Will Do It: PM Modi gives new slogan to make India developed nation by 2047

Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' on his completion of 25 years as head of government, Modi also said that one of the biggest challenges the country faces is the division of society along the lines of votes.

"But when a farmer's field lacks water, does the problem affect only one caste? When there is no electricity, does darkness fall only on one community? The answer is no. If the problem belongs to everyone, the solution must be for everyone," he said.

The prime minister said the dream of a developed India that people are seeing today will surely come true.

"There is no reason for India to stop. A hundred years ago, there were less than 40 crore of us; today, we are more than 140 crore. The 140 crore citizens together will build a developed India by 2047, and we certainly will. We Will Do It," he said.