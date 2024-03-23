We will break all records of 2019 in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: CM Dhami

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while paying his respect to all those who were killed in the movement for the formation of Uttarakhand, said that the blessings, love and enthusiasm of the people of the state give his party new energy to work. He said that BJP will break all the records of 2019 in 2024 in the state. CM Dhami said that women participated enthusiastically in the Matri Shakti program in all the districts.

"Women have come to the program and given us their blessings. The government has lived up to the expectations and aspirations of the people of the state who had entrusted the responsibility to us in the last two years. Today, Uttarakhand has a big name in the country and the world. People from all over the country/world have expressed their curiosity to come to Uttarakhand. MoUs worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore have been signed through the Global Investor Summit," he said.

He said that grounding of more than 81 thousand crores has been done so far.

The government has done many development works. Many big decisions have been taken.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister is always standing with Uttarakhand, now it is our duty to contribute to PM Modi taking oath as the Prime Minister again.

"Lok Sabha elections will be held in our state on 19 April. We will make all the five BJP candidates victorious with record-breaking votes and will contribute to PM Modi becoming the Prime Minister for the third time. We will break all the records of 2019 in 2024," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government has been successful in fulfilling all the promises and resolutions made 2 years ago.

"Our state is taking a new flight of all-round development. Development works are being done at the cost of thousands of crores. Corruption, women harassment, paper leak and riots are being rooted out by making strict laws in the state," he said.

He said that the state of Uttarakhand is known as Devbhoomi all over the world. There is no place for rioters in our state.

After the establishment of the state, the development work in Uttarakhand has got the fastest pace in the present government.

The government is working to take forward the development works by considering the resolution without any option as the basic mantra.

The Chief Minister said that recently development works worth more than Rs 18000 crore have been inaugurated and laid the foundation stone across the state.

"A network of roads is being laid across the state. Along with the Char Dham Yatra, roads are also being constructed in the villages of remote mountainous areas. Work is going on to make the Char Dham and Manaskhand Yatra more accessible and safe. The target of 100 percent electrification within the state has been achieved," he said.

He said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, water connection is being provided in the state for just one rupee. 207 types of pathological tests are being done absolutely free of cost.

"Under the Ayushman Yojana, more than 50 lakh people are getting free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. By giving Mahalaxmi Kit on the birth of a child, better health and future of the child and mother is being ensured. 30 percent horizontal reservation has been implemented for women in government jobs in the state. Under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, women are being made economically prosperous. As per the goal of the Prime Minister, we will make the women of the state Lakhpati Didi," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the fame of local products is reaching abroad through the One District - Two Products Scheme.

"A large number of people are getting employment from this. Today, women of Uttarakhand are making better products than multinational companies. The House of Himalayas brand has been launched by the Prime Minister. The state government has implemented the Uniform Civil Code Bill as promised. In which every section has been taken care of. He said that free gas refill scheme is being provided to poor families," CM Dhami further said.

He said that work is going on on many schemes including scholarship scheme, bicycle distribution scheme for girls, old age pension scheme, home stay scheme and agricultural machinery bank scheme.

"After implementing UCC, a large number of Muslim sisters thanked UCC. This thanks goes to the 1.25 crore people of Uttarakhand," he said.

The Chief Minister said that if any person is caught converting someone's religion by force or by luring them, he will be imprisoned for 10 years.

He said that action was taken by running a campaign against land jihad and government lands were freed from illegal occupation.

He said that the government is doing historic work under the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the last ten years, India has touched new heights in the field of infrastructure, manufacturing connectivity, innovation. India is moving ahead in front of the world by becoming the fifth largest economy of the world. Every month some big scam used to come to light during the Congress government," he said.

He further said that after Prime Minister Modi became the Prime Minister, not a single scam has happened in the last 10 years.

"Article 370 was abolished from Jammu and Kashmir and a divine and grand Ram temple could be built in Ayodhya. The CAA law has been implemented. Prime Minister Modi has a special attachment to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He always mentions Uttarakhand in Mann Ki Baat. The Center is supporting in every way in making Uttarakhand a prosperous, strong and self-reliant state," he said.