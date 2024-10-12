We will be happy if entire INDIA alliance members attend oath-taking ceremony: J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra

SRINAGAR: After Congress formally extended its backing to the National Conference for forming the government in Jammu and Kashmir by giving a letter of support, J&K Congress chief, Tariq Hameed Karra said that the party would be happy if entire INDIA alliance members attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Tariq Hameed Karra said, "We have given the letter of support to Omar Abdullah and he will meet the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and will stake claim to form the government. We are looking forward to the date of Monday, October 14, but it depends on the LG what date he gives. We will be happy if entire INDIA alliance members come for the oath-taking ceremony. We have been in this alliance for a bigger cause which is above seat-sharing and governance."

Earlier he said that Congress has not asked for any cabinet portfolio.

He said, "Today we have a CLP meeting and in that, we will pass a resolution for the leader of the CLP and after that, we will submit the letter of support to the National Conference. We will try to submit it today itself... We have not asked for anything (cabinet portfolio). When the alliance partners sit together, a decision will be taken at that time."

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that the party will meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday and ask him for the date for forming the government.

The formal letter of support has been submitted to the Lt Governor by the parties supporting the National Conference.

"The Lieutenant Governor is coming, we will ask him for time and tomorrow we will go with the letter of support letter and ask him for the date of forming the government. We have also got support from (AAP). We have to end hatred in order to move forward the governance," Abdullah said.

Asserting that people of J-K wants to live 'peacefully', Abdullah said that the government esteemed to formed has to eliminate the "propaganda" from their hearts of people of Jammu and voiced for the restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "False propaganda was spread in Jammu that stone pelting, terrorism would start there, but they did not see that their lands were taken away, they do not have jobs, we have to eliminate that propaganda from their hearts. We want to live peacefully. We want the Centre to restore statehood here so that the government can work here. Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of the country, if the crown does not shine then how will the country shine. The central government needs to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir to run the dominion. How will we go forward then? It is necessary. Elections have been finished, now, it's time to work to eliminate poverty and develop the territory. We have no differences with the Congress. We cannot run this dominion alone; we all have to come together."