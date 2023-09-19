"We want more clarity": RJD MP Manoj Jha on Women's Reservation Bill

NEW DELHI: Demanding more information on the nature of Women's Reservation Bill, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday said, "We want more clarity from the government's side on Women's Reservation Bill." He further said that there should be a reservation for women belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.

"If the government's intention is clear regarding the Women's Reservation Bill, we want some more clarity on the same. From Lalu Ji's (RJD Chief Lalu Yadav) era, we have believed that if your idea pertains to the leadership of women," Manoj Jha told ANI, adding, "there needs to be a reservation for women belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories too. There needs to be a quota-within-quota. If this is not happening, we will need to fight for social justice".

"I haven't yet read the bill so it is not fair to comment on it. But if they (central government) are to introduce the bill which was brought up in 2010, I would request them to tout a fresh bill with provisions for women belonging to SC and ST categories included", he added.

This comes as Centre on Monday approved the Women's Reservation Bill, sources said. The meeting of the Union Cabinet was held at Parliament House Annexe in Delhi. The Women's Reservation Bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. Despite being a crucial step towards gender parity and inclusive governance, the Bill has remained in legislative limbo for far too long.

Earlier today BJP IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya took a jibe at the Congress for its claims that it was the prime mover behind the women's reservation bill. In a post on X where he reacted to a 2018 Post by Rahul Gandhi Malviya said " Where was the Congress’s unconditional support when the Bill was first introduced in 1996 (as the 81st Amendment Bill) by PM HD Deve Gowda led Govt? In 1998 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee Govt introduced it, and then later in 1999, 2002 and then 2003? The Congress didn’t rise to the occasion, ever…" he said"

Relax! You come across as an ambulance chaser, desperate to insert the Congress in everything, just to appropriate credit, despite not having acted on the opportunity, when it arose in the past.



Where was the Congress's unconditional support when the Bill was first introduced in…

In 2008, when the Congress-led UPA was in power, Dr Manmohan Singh introduced the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, but never tabled it in the Lok Sabha… What did you do then, other than capitulate to allies RJD, JDU and the Samajwadi Party, who opposed the move vehemently? And today you are lecturing and offering unconditional support? Laughable" he added in the post.



Earlier today, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, speaking about the bill, said, "What about it? It’s ours. Apna hai". After the bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Monday it is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha during this special session. Meanwhile, the parliament session is underway at the new parliament building today, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this year.

Both Houses were adjourned on Monday after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years with the presiding officers stating that the proceedings will commence on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building.

Speaking about the old Parliament building, Prime Minister Modi on Monday mentioned that it served as the Imperial Legislative Council before India’s independence and was recognised as the Parliament of India post-independence.