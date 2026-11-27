NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal cautioned opposition parties on Friday against a Constitution amendment bill that is likely to be brought in Parliament, saying if passed, parties not looking beyond their state borders and individuals putting themselves above the country would be responsible for its ill-effects.
Sibal, who is also a senior advocate, appealed to opposition parties to ensure that the delimitation bill has the provision that instead of a retired judge, there should be a nominee retired judge of the government, a nominee retired judge of the opposition, and both of them together should choose a third judge to form a three-member delimitation panel.
"It is my belief that when the BJP came to power under the leadership of Narendra Modiji, they had made up their mind to dismantle the constitutional structure of this country, and it started in 2014. Whatever is left of democracy in 2026, on November 30, if the 131st Constitution amendment bill is passed, it will be the end of whatever is left of democracy in India," Sibal said at a press conference here.
"That is where we stand -- we stand at the crossroads of constitutional democracy's disaster moment," he said.
On November 30, if the Constitution amendment bill is cleared, the road ahead would ultimately be the amendment of the Constitution and its conversion in the long run to an autocratic form of government where decisions will be taken at the whim and fancy of the executive, Sibal claimed.
"Parliament, if any, will be reduced to a cipher, and court appointments would be made according to their choices. That is my prediction, please mark it today," he said.
Hitting out at the Modi government, Sibal claimed that there is a plan that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to implement as it realised in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls that it has lost the confidence of people.
He pointed to alleged poll irregularities and claimed that the voters' list was manipulated in a systematic manner.
Sibal also highlighted the delay in the case seeking the disqualification of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT) rebels.
"In April, an attempt was made to pass this bill to have women's representation along with delimitation. While proceedings in the Lok Sabha were going on, the BJP said: give us one hour and we will say that look, you can increase your seats by 50 per cent. The same thing is happening today: Tamil Nadu's seats will go from 39 to 59, Uttar Pradesh will go from 80 to 120. Can you imagine a house functioning with 840 members?" he asked.
Sibal claimed that Parliament will be "defanged", with no debates and transparency.
Between April and now, the BJP has used all its might and persuasive power through agencies and other means to persuade some members, who are part of the opposition, to agree to this formula, he claimed.
"Those parties that agree to this formula do not realise that it will be the end of not just constitutional democracy, but the existence of their own parties in the states in which they are present," he said.
Every constituency will be delimited through an appointment process of a retired Supreme Court judge, a single member, who will head the delimitation exercise, he added.
Whoever is appointed for the delimitation process would ensure gerrymandering on behalf of the BJP so that the opposition can never get a majority, Sibal claimed.
"Once that process happens, it is easy to get two-thirds of 840 and if you get two-thirds of 840, then they can amend the Constitution and realise the dream of a Hindu Rashtra," he claimed.
That is what the people of the country should know and that is what is going to happen, he said.
"Who is responsible for this? Political parties who are looking not beyond their own state territorial borders and political parties whose individuals are looking not for the nation and the future of our country, but for themselves -- who have put themselves first and the nation later. Whereas we in India, as citizens of this country, should put the nation first and our interests later," Sibal said.
"It will be the saddest day in the history of this country if this happens, and I say this with a heavy heart and I plead as a citizen of this country -- not as a member of Parliament, but as a citizen representing millions who want our constitutional democracy, which the people of India gave to us in 1950 -- that it should survive and thrive," he said.
In his appeal to opposition parties, Sibal said, "Even if you support (the bill), do one thing which can only save this country -- please ensure that in the delimitation bill ... if necessary, all opposition parties file a petition in the Supreme Court, instead of one retired judge, there should be one nominee retired judge of the government, one nominee retired judge of the opposition, and both of them together should choose a third judge," he said.
The remarks came a day after the government proposed a special sitting of Parliament to transact "essential" business, amid indications that a delimitation-linked women's reservation bill may be reintroduced.
The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a fresh delimitation-linked bill for an early implementation of the women-quota law that would effect a uniform 50 per cent rise in the number of Lok Sabha seats in all states. The bill is likely to be brought before the special sitting of Parliament beginning next week.