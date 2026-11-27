Sibal, who is also a senior advocate, appealed to opposition parties to ensure that the delimitation bill has the provision that instead of a retired judge, there should be a nominee retired judge of the government, a nominee retired judge of the opposition, and both of them together should choose a third judge to form a three-member delimitation panel.

"It is my belief that when the BJP came to power under the leadership of Narendra Modiji, they had made up their mind to dismantle the constitutional structure of this country, and it started in 2014. Whatever is left of democracy in 2026, on November 30, if the 131st Constitution amendment bill is passed, it will be the end of whatever is left of democracy in India," Sibal said at a press conference here.

"That is where we stand -- we stand at the crossroads of constitutional democracy's disaster moment," he said.

On November 30, if the Constitution amendment bill is cleared, the road ahead would ultimately be the amendment of the Constitution and its conversion in the long run to an autocratic form of government where decisions will be taken at the whim and fancy of the executive, Sibal claimed.

"Parliament, if any, will be reduced to a cipher, and court appointments would be made according to their choices. That is my prediction, please mark it today," he said.

Hitting out at the Modi government, Sibal claimed that there is a plan that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to implement as it realised in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls that it has lost the confidence of people.

He pointed to alleged poll irregularities and claimed that the voters' list was manipulated in a systematic manner.

Sibal also highlighted the delay in the case seeking the disqualification of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT) rebels.

"In April, an attempt was made to pass this bill to have women's representation along with delimitation. While proceedings in the Lok Sabha were going on, the BJP said: give us one hour and we will say that look, you can increase your seats by 50 per cent. The same thing is happening today: Tamil Nadu's seats will go from 39 to 59, Uttar Pradesh will go from 80 to 120. Can you imagine a house functioning with 840 members?" he asked.

Sibal claimed that Parliament will be "defanged", with no debates and transparency.