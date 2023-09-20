We seek to stay on CWMA order in Supreme Court: CM Siddaramaiah

NEW DELHI: After the meeting with Union Ministers and All-Party MPs on the Cauvery Water issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that they seek to stay on CWMA order in the Supreme Court and they will appeal the same too. CM Siddaramaiah said “We seek a stay on the CWMA order in the Supreme Court.

We will appeal to the Supreme Court for an injunction against the CWMA order to release water to Tamil Nadu. We competently presented our actual situation before CWMA. There has been the lowest rainfall recorded in August in 123 years which causes increased distress in the state. We have no drinking water, no water for crop protection, no water for industry. So we are in a lot of trouble."

CM of Karnataka further said that the Prime Minister should intervene in the matter as he has the jurisdiction to summon the people of both states.

"PM has the jurisdiction to summon the people of both the states. So we have appealed to the Prime Minister for his intervention. Further decisions will be taken after meeting with the Union Water Resources Minister. We have already identified 195 talukas in the state as drought-prone.

A meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Union Ministers and All-Party MPs from Karnataka to discuss the Cauvery water-sharing dispute was convened in the national capital today.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the state doesn’t even have water for drinking and the Parliament members have assured of support in their fight.

"We are facing a very distressed situation. We are only able to have one-third of the water. CWMA has ordered us to give 5000 cusecs of water for 15 days, we don't even have water for drinking. We have discussed (this) with all of the Parliament members, who assured us that they are going to support our fight. We are pressing it before the Supreme Court to give us justice. I hope justice will be given to us,” DK Shivakumar said.

The crucial meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, Bhagwant Khooba, Narayanaswamy, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Supreme Court lawyers representing Karnataka.