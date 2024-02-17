We have to cross 370 seats, BJP hat-trick under PM Modi: Nadda

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday urged party workers to strive hard in the Lok Sabha polls to take the party beyond the 370-seat mark and expressed confidence that the Modi government will return to power scoring a hat-trick and creating a record.

Addressing the party's National Convention here, Nadda spoke of the BJP's commitment to construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha event on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Talking of BJP victories in assembly polls, Nadda said that there is an evident atmosphere of enthusiasm in the party rank and file but said there is a need to work hard to achieve the party's winning goals for the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year.

"We all here are happy and full of enthusiasm but with this we have to stay alert and work with full force to cross 370 (seats) and more than 400 for NDA. We have to cross 370 and for that, we have to work with full strength at every booth. Workers of BJP work very hard, I have full faith in you that you will fully immerse yourself, and BJP, under the leadership of Modiji, will score a hat-trick in the third term and will move forward by breaking record," Nadda said.

PM Modi, in his speeches, has talked about the BJP having a target of winning over 370 seats on its own and over 400 seats with its NDA allies in Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP-led government had scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and party leaders have talked about it in their speeches. The BJP got an absolute majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and returned to power with a bigger majority in 2019.

Nadda said PM Modi's leadership is transforming India in an unparalleled way.

"In every front, be it health, infrastructure, education, or employment, PM Modi's leadership is fulfilling the dreams of every Indian. PM Modi's leadership is truly transforming India in an unparalleled way. Today, over 80 crore beneficiaries are getting free food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Also, the last ten years under the Modi government have pulled around 25 crore people out of poverty, and given these people new wings to fly," Nadda said.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, over 4 crore people who earlier had temporary residences have now been reaping the benefits of permanent homes. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a scheme that has been annually providing financial aid to 55 crore people while making arrangements for them to also be able to tackle serious diseases. If this has been made possible, it is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I would also like to bring to your knowledge that the Ayushman Bharat Scheme has become the world's largest health coverage program," he added.

He talked about steps taken towards women's empowerment by the Modi government.

"More than 12 crore "izzat ghar" (toilets in rural households) have been built under the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan. We are not unaware of the fact that our mothers and sisters used to have issues regarding defecation. They used to set out every day in public areas. Today, the Modi government has not only empowered them but also provided them with a sense of dignity by providing over 12 crore rural toilets in their households," Nadda said.

"Our mothers and sisters used to go out into the forests to bring wood and then they used to work with smoke and cinders to burn the wood and prepare food. We have seen those days too but now, under the Ujala Yojana, our sisters and mothers have been empowered by receiving gas connections. Under the Saubhagya Yojana, over 2 crore homes have been electrified and under the Jal Jeevan mission, over 11 crore homes have been receiving water services with the focus on the mission of 'Har ghar jal har ghar nal," said Nadda.

The party's national president also highlighted Lal Krishna Advani's contribution to the BJP.

"Lal Krishna Advani made an important contribution to building a huge party by spending his entire life. Apart from this, the wisdom with which he lived a long political and public life is an example for all of us. We also remember the service he provided to the country as the Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India. I thank the Prime Minister for awarding 'Bharat Ratna' to such a senior leader," said Nadda.

The BJP chief said India's stature has risen in the international arena in the Modi government.

"A tale of successful G20 Presidency, a history of making 2023 the 'International Year of Millets', a journey from Mangalyaan to Chandrayaan-3, each such stellar achievement became a reality during the last ten years only. Bharat, under PM Modi Ji's leadership, is shining bright not only on the earth but also in the sky," he said.

He talked about the party's success in recent assembly polls including the party raising its vote share in Telangana.

The BJP is holding a two-day convention here as part of preparations for Lok Sabha polls.